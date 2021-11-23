After a very long wait, the audience will finally get to see Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma on the big screen, fighting each other, in Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film will show Salman in a new avatar. The actor is a turban-clad police officer who will take down the gangster played by Aayush. This is also Sharma's second film after Loveyatri, and his physical transformation for his character has also become the talk of the town. Antim: The Final Truth will face off with Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham, at the box office, so it will be fun to see the two clash at the box office. Antim: Salman Khan Wont Be Promoting the Aayush Sharma Starrer Film, Here’s Why.

Theatres in India are running at 50% capacity in some states while most of them are allowing audiences in full capacity. Antim: The Final Truth can register a decent start at the box office considering the positive reviews that its trailer and songs are recieving. Just before you plan to watch Khan's action film in the cinema hall near you, here's everything you need to know about Antim: The Final Truth.

Cast

Apart from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, the film also stars Nikitin Dheer, Mahima Makwana, Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. This is the first time that Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space with each other. Antim is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

Plot

The plot of the movie primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, Antim: the Final Truth brings two protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. The film is described as a "gripping tale of two powerful men" with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster. Antim: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Film To Release on ZEE5 and Single Screen Theatres Simultaneously – Reports.

Trailer

Check Out Antim: The Final Truth's Trailer Below

Release Date

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth is all set to release by Zee Studios on November 26.

Movie Review

Antim: The Final Truth movie reviews are not out yet, LatestLY will update about it soon update about the film's review as soon as they are out. Till then, Stay tuned!

