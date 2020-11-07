The Deols have confirmed the sequel of the 2007 film Apne. Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol were last seen together in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The Anil Sharma directorial Apne was the first feature film to feature the veteran actor and his sons together. Now they are all set to team up once again for Apne 2. Bobby Deol has confirmed about the same to a leading tabloid. Aashram Chapter 2 -The Dark Side Trailer: Bobby Deol Returns As Baba Nirala And This Time, He Might Get Exposed.

Bobby Deol has revealed how he is thrilled to reunite with his dad Dharmendra and his brother Sunny Deol for the second installment of Apne. Talking about on how they would be taking things ahead, considering the pandemic situation, he told Mid-Day, “Papa can’t wait to face the camera. He has been working since he was a teenager and is a complete workaholic. We will definitely take the necessary precautions; endangering his life during the shoot is out of the question. We are hoping that by the time the movie rolls, things will be better.”

Apne 2 will also be helmed by Anil Sharma. The film is expected to go on floors by the mid of next year. Stay tuned for further updates!

