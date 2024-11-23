The news of AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, parting way after almost three decades of marriage has shocked the music industry. Hours after the Academy Award winner shared the announcement on November 19, his bassist Mohini Dey also shared the news of her divorce from her husband, Mark Hartsuch. The timing of both announcements caught the eye of netizens, who tried to draw a connection between them. However, Mohini Dey has finally reacted to the rumours and denied them once and for all. Who Is Mohini Dey? Meet AR Rahman’s Bassist Who Announced Her Separation Just Hours After the Music Maestro’s Divorce News Came Out.

Mohini Dey Reacts to Rumours Linking Her With AR Rahman

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday (November 22), Mohini Dey reacted to the rumours spreading online and requested everyone to respect her privacy. She wrote, "I've been getting a humongous amount of requests for interviews, and I know exactly what it's about, so I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS!" Concluding her note, she wrote, "I believe my energy is not worth spending on rumours. Kindly respect my privacy." AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.

Mohini Dey Rubbishes Rumours About Her Divorce Linking AR Rahman

(Photo Credits: @dey_bass/ Instagram)

On the other hand, AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, also took to social media to lash out at trolls for spreading "false" and "baseless" rumours about his father. Calling his father a "legend", Ameen requested fans to understand the importance of truth while speaking about someone's life.

