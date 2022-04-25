Arijit Singh's voice is like the warm ray of sunshine which smothers you with its lilting quality. The singer puts so much emotion to his tracks that you can feel everything that the actor is going through in the visuals. In this world of remixes and algorithm voices, Singh always sounds fresh and heart-touching. In fact, his melancholic melodies hit so close to home that there's a running meme on the internet about Arijit's songs making even the happiest of person cry. What's funnier is that there are a few people who still think Arijit can only sing songs that have tragedy in them. Young Arijit Singh Croons Shah Rukh Khan’s Song ‘Mitwa’ From Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in This Viral Video (Watch).

Well, while he does an unmatched job at that making even a poorly written song like "Pachtaoge" sound soothing, Arijit has sung a few party tracks which people dance to at weddings and pubs. Let us enlighten the unversed!

Ghungroo - War

Hrithik Roshan's steps are tough but we have tried them out everywhere this is blared. Arijit adds just the right swag to the lyrics and we have foot-tapping number

Tera hero idhar hai - Main Tera Hero

He can't do naughty, you say? Well, ask Varun Dhawan whose mannerisms in this song got accentuated due to Singh's mischief filled voice

Dil cheez tujhe de di - Airlift

Arijit goes a step further and imbibes a bit of Arabic influence for this rendition.

Sooraj dooba hai - Roy

We don't remember how many times we have danced to this track everywhere. Arijit just killed it here or it wouldn't be the only few things good about this otherwise bizarre film. Arijit Singh Warns Against Using His Vocals Without Approval (View Post).

Dilliwali girlfriend - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

An out-and-out fun song which is a bit flirtatious, a bit wicked and whole lot of sassy...with an extra dollop of Arijit Singh

So next time anybody feels Arijit Singh is a heartbreaker, these songs would do the talking for him!

