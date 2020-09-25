Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media to reveal that he has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after he revealed his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have tested positive for the virus. The actor had earlier posted a picture from his home where he was quarantined after his co-stars had declared that they had contracted the virus. In his latest update, Rampal revealed that while the first test has come out negative, he will be retested in the next four days. Arjun Rampal Quarantined At Home After Co-Stars Manav Kaul And Anand Tiwari Test Positive For COVID-19 On The Sets Of ‘Nail Polish’.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal shared a picture of himself doing a thumbs-up as he stated that he's COVID-19 negative. He wrote, "Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers." The actor had recently resumed work as he began shooting for Nail Polish, a courtroom drama, is ZEE5. Although the shoot was soon halted after Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for coronavirus. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Two People On Amitabh Bachchan's Show Test Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out Arjun Rampal's Post Here:

As for his Zee5 project, Nail Polish is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and will have Rampal essay the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer in the film. A streaming release date for the project is yet to be announced. While it may take a while for the shooting to restart, we're glad the actor has tested negative for the virus and hope he continues to stay healthy and safe.

