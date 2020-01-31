Arshad Warsi Cracks A Joke On Coronavirus With A Munnabhai MBBS Scene And Twitterati Calls Him Racist

Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai MBBS

Coronavirus has already made inroads into India after impacting China in a big way. Everyone is looking for ways to stay clear of the virus. Obviously nobody expects you to make light of a disease which has already claimed lives. Arshad Warsi did so and is getting trolled by the Twitterati. Arshad shared a scene from his movie Munnabhai MBBS where he can be seen taking a Chinese guy to Sanjay Dutt's medical college as he needed a dead body to learn dissection. While Arshad found it funny, Twitterati felt deeply offended. Have Not Proved Myself at All in the Film Industry: Arshad Warsi

Many called him out for sharing such a joke in a day and age like today. Many called him racist and insensitive. Honestly, this scene was always racist, be it now or then. But guess people are more aware of it than they were back then.

My friend just sent me this very valuable info... pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

This is how people on Twitter are slamming the actor...

It’s a good scene from an epic movie. But in the context here, you do know that It’s racist. Right? — Nishchal (@nishchaldwivedi) January 31, 2020

Incredibly racist! You and you're friends. — Manas Billore 🇮🇳🇬🇧🇭🇰 (@manasbillore) January 31, 2020

Sorry ... don't joke on this plz — Just Asking (@EkBathBathao) January 31, 2020

Fcuk. Below the belt. — Rhea Sarin 🇮🇳 (@iamRheaSarin) January 31, 2020

Its not freaking funny you bi**h — suraaz lamichhane (@manakamana12) January 31, 2020

Racist tweet. Not sense of humour during crisis time. Can't expect decency with out off touch of Bollywood people. #Shame — Selfish Middle Class (@bkartic) January 31, 2020

We wonder if Arshad Warsi realises what he has done. Dude, people are dying and you decided to continue with your stereotypical thinking about Chinese people!