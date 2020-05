Arshad Warsi Loses 6 Kgs in a Month, Asur Star Shares How He Managed to Pull Off Such a Transformation

Arshad Warsi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Arshad Warsi has been able to shed off 6 kilos of weight during lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Arshad shared that he followed a strict diet to lose weight. "Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio and weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got four more to go. "This morning I had carbs, and omg it's the best thing in the world. Now I have to find another way to get fit," he tweeted. Rajkummar Rao Shed Some Extra Weight by Going Clean Shave This Summer (Watch Video)

Reacting to Arshad's tweet, Raveena Tandon shared that she tried the same routine, but failed. "How? Tried the same. The damn weighing scale didn't budge after a kg and half loss," she added. Explaining his fitness regime to Raveena, Arshad further tweeted: "Intermittent and keto with a special kind of cardio exercise. Do You Think Akshay Kumar Is Looking Very Lean These Days? He Has Lost Weight On Purpose And Here’s How He Did That.

Arshad Warsi Shares Weight Loss Secret

Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio & weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got 4 more to go. This morning I had carbs, AND OMG ITS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. Now I have to find another way to get fit 🤦‍♂️ — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 17, 2020

I do on the treadmill, no running.... my invention, will send you a video, try it you'll love it." On the work front, Arshad is currently being lauded for his show "Asur".