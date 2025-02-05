"Bete ko haath lagane se pehle - baap se baat kar” (Talk to the father before attacking the son) - Much has been said about this now iconic dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit film Jawan. The dialogue had carefully written words, which were seemingly an indirect dig at Sameer Wankhede, the then Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Wankhede had arrested SRK’s son Aryan Khan in October 2021 in a drugs case related to a party on a cruise liner in Mumbai where Aryan was present. In 2022, the drugs charges against Aryan Khan were dropped. However, this was not before SRK and wife Gauri Khan went through an agonising time to clear their eldest child’s name.

In leaked WhatsApp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede, he had reportedly begged of the top cop to let go of his child, while admitting that Aryan was a bit wayward. “I beg you as a father…Please don't let him be in that jail,” Shah Rukh Khan reportedly wrote in the chats. Aryan Khan was lodged in Mumbai’s high-security Arthur Road Jail meant for hardened criminals, and he spent nearly a month there before being granted bail. Wankhede was later removed from the case on charges of allegedly trying to extort INR 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan. The policeman challenged the charges in court. In an interview with The Lallantop, Wankhede revealed that he had “no regrets” in the Aryan Khan case and that he would go about his duties honestly in the same manner.

‘Bete Ko Haath Lagane Se Pehle’ - SRK Continues to Take a Dig At Sameer Wankhede in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

In a recent interview with Gaurav Thakur on his podcast, Sameer Wankhede said that the line "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle - baap se baat kar" from Jawan was in bad taste, calling it "cheap and third-rate". He said, "This dialogue which you mentioned, words like baap and beta sound very cheap and third-rate. In Indian culture, we do not use such words. I cannot be expected to go down to that level and respond to it." He refused to comment further, not wanting to give more publicity to the superstar, according to him.

However, it seems SRK has not backed down and continues to taunt Wankhede. SRK again mouthed the dialogue, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle - baap se baat kar” at the title reveal event of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, (pronounced The Bads of Bollywood). Moreover, Aryan Khan also says the line, which appears more like a voiceover, in the title reveal teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. This is either being done to tease Sameer Wankhede or simply to play to the gallery to the millions of fans of SRK.

SRK Mouths 'Jawan' Dialogue at Netflix Launch of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' – Watch Video

Will Aryan Khan Come Out of His Shell?

Whatever the case may be, Aryan Khan has finally come out of the shadows and is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut. However, he did not come on stage during the title reveal launch at the Next On Netflix 2025 event and only appeared in front of the media at the red carpet. It remains to be seen if Aryan Khan stands tall at the trailer launch or other events relate to The Ba***ds of Bollywood and is able to move on from his troubled past. The media and fans are awaiting his coming-of-age moment in public and read/watch his interviews. Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan need to let bygones be bygones and move ahead with a confident stride.

'The B***ds of Bollywood' Teaser: Aryan Khan Playfully Trolls Dad Shah Rukh Khan's Introduction to His Directorial Debut on Netflix (Watch Video).

Aryan Khan's Netflix Series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' - Watch Title Reveal Video

