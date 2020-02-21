Brahmastra: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Were Approached to Play Ranbir Kapoor’s Parents in the Flick? (Deets Inside)

Ranveer, Deepika, Ranbir (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayan Mukerji directorial, Brahmastra is among the most awaited films of 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release, as this one is said to be a visual extravaganza. And why not? As apart from the VFX, the movie also packs a lot of brilliant stars. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor play the leads, on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy will be seen having primary roles in the flick. Not just this, the movie will also see Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna making guest appearances. Now, all that information with regards to the film was out long back. But now, an exclusive report on Pinkvilla says that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were offered to play Ranbir’s parents in Brahmastra. Well, before you panic, read further, we would suggest. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra To Release on December 4, Amitabh Bachchan Says Ayan Mukerji Can't Change The Date Now.

A close source to the portal has informed that Ayan approached DeepVeer to star in the film for crucial roles. "Brahmastra is written in a way where many characters who will hardly have a role to essay in the first part, come into play in a major way in the next two parts of the trilogy. Ayan needed two actors from the younger generation - in their mid 30s - to step into play Ranbir aka Shiva's parents. He had then approached Ranveer and Deepika for the same." Brahmastra Trilogy: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to be a Part of the Film's Sequel?

Check Out The Pic Below:

View this post on Instagram Mark your calendars for #Brahmastra 🌟 Releasing 04.12.2020 A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:04am PST

Before you jump to any conclusion, the report further states that the premises of this mythological tale is completely different. As the storyline of this one will see Ranbir losing his parents at a very young age which means DeepVeer will play their actual age in the flick if they sign the role offered.

"Ranbir loses his parents when he's young, so Ranveer and Deepika would have played their actual ages in the film. They have a cameo in Brahmastra Part One, but their backstory comes into light in the second instalment of the mammoth project. It would have been an interesting casting coup but neither Ranveer nor DP have given their nod to the film. In fact, the team is now scouting for another A-list actor and actress to step in for the same roles, ' added the source. Stay tuned!