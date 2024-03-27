The word inspiration gets thrown around loosely in Bollywood, often masking a lack of originality. Music composers borrow notes from popular Hollywood songs, resulting in uncomfortably similar tunes. Filmmakers copy entire scenes, frame-by-frame, for their own projects. This trend of blatant imitation extends beyond plotlines and soundtracks – even film posters aren't safe. The recent poster for Maidaan has sparked accusations of being heavily inspired by another movie poster, raising concerns about the film industry's creative wellspring. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Did This Dialogue of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Take a DIG at Film’s Clash With Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan? (Watch Video).

The upcoming film Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, is generating buzz, but not for the reasons its creators might have hoped. An eagle-eyed social media user on X (formerly known as Twitter) has sparked controversy by highlighting a striking similarity between the posters of Maidaan and the Malayalam film Kannur Squad featuring Mammootty. Check out the two posters below, and decide whether Maidaan's poster is a copy-paste version. Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn Shines As Legendary Indian Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Film To Release Worldwide on Eid 2024! (Watch Video).

Maidaan Poster Copied From Kannur Squad?

Ajay Devgn stars in Maidaan, an ambitious biopic chronicling the inspiring journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary coach who revolutionized Indian football during his 1950-1963 reign. Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh round out the cast. Scheduled for an Eid 2024 release, Maidaan will compete with another highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, at the box office.

