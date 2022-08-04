Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in key roles is all set to release on Netflix on August 5. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia (debut production), and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The black-comedy drama promises to unveil a hilarious story about a mother and daughter. Darlings Trailer Out! Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew’s Hilarious Dark Comedy Film To Arrive on Netflix on August 5 (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Set against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, the story explores the lives of a quirky mother-daughter duo, who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, finds courage and love as they try to find their place in the world." So, if you are planning to watch Darlings on Netflix, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Darlings To Premiere On Netflix! Watch Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Shefali Shah’s Announcement Video.

Cast

Darlings is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. The hilarious dark comedy film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

Plot

Darlings follows the lives of two women mother and daughter, as they find courage and love in exceptional and hilarious circumstances.

Watch Darlings Trailer:

Streaming Date and Time

Darlings is all set to arrive on Netflix on August 5. Netflix subscribers can exclusively watch the movie on streaming giant. Reportedly, the film will be available on the OTT platform from 12:00am PT / 12:30pm IST onwards. Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt Shares Spine-Tingling Sneak Peek For Her Netflix Film, Co-Starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew (Watch Video).

Review

The review for Darlings are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the black-comedy film is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).