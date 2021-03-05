Actress Shefali Shah will soon share screen space with Alia Bhatt in the mother-daughter relationship film, Darlings. She says she is up for any role that 'surprises' the audience and helps her explore her acting abilities. "I don't want to limit myself by asking or wishing for certain kind of roles. I'm greedy as an actor. And any role that excites me, hits me hard in my gut, surprises and challenges me. Whether it's an alien, Juliet or sofa," she said. Darlings: Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Shah Rukh Khan For Her First Project Under Her Banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions (Watch Video).

Shefali courted international spotlight starring in the International Emmy-winner show Delhi Crime, and has also been seen in Bollywood films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Brothers, 15 Park Avenue and Waqt: The Race Against Time. Besides Darlings, Shefali also has the web series Humans and Delhi Crime 2 coming up. Shefali Shah's Reaction To Delhi Crime's International Emmy Win Is Priceless! (Watch Video).

"I am super excited and thrilled for all the work I'm doing this year. It's the kind of work I've waited for so long. 'Humans', 'Darlings', 'Delhi Crime 2' -- and some more -- all being fantastic scripts and roles and incredible makers and talent to work with. It's a feast!" she says. Darlings is produced by Alia Bhatt's brand new banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

