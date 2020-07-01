In a terror attack in Sapore, Kashmir, a civilian was killed in front of his grandson. The pictures of the kid sitting on his grandfather's mortal remains have stirred the internet. There are also pictures of the kid being consoled by Kashmiri police personnel. Heartbreaking. Now, the pictures have obviously triggered conversations on social media. Here, we are going to talk about an anger-fuelled Twitter spat between Bollywood star and activist is Mirza and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra.

While sharing one of the aforementioned pictures, Sambit made a jibe at the 'Pultizer Lovers'. This did not sit well with Dia. She made a retort on Twitter, which turned into an argument, which lasted for a few tweets. Sopore Terrorist Attack: J&K Police Saves 3-Year-Old From Getting Hit by Bullet, Heart Wrenching Video Shows Police Consoling Crying Child.

Dia Asked Sambit If He Has Any Empathy Left In Him

Sambit Accused Dia Of Being Selective

Dia Pressed Sambit To Answer Her Question

Sambit Said He Is Not A Selective Placard Holder

Dia Retaliated Saying That Empathy Cannot Be Selective

Then Sambit Wrote

Dia stopped responding to Sambit's tweets at this point. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also criticised Sambit's tweet. Stay tuned for more updates.

Earlier this year, Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand were awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in photography. They were honoured with the prize for their pictures of Jammu and Kashmir after the Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

