In a terror attack in Sapore, Kashmir, a civilian was killed in front of his grandson. The pictures of the kid sitting on his grandfather's mortal remains have stirred the internet. There are also pictures of the kid being consoled by Kashmiri police personnel. Heartbreaking. Now, the pictures have obviously triggered conversations on social media. Here, we are going to talk about an anger-fuelled Twitter spat between Bollywood star and activist is Mirza and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra.

While sharing one of the aforementioned pictures, Sambit made a jibe at the 'Pultizer Lovers'. This did not sit well with Dia. She made a retort on Twitter, which turned into an argument, which lasted for a few tweets. Sopore Terrorist Attack: J&K Police Saves 3-Year-Old From Getting Hit by Bullet, Heart Wrenching Video Shows Police Consoling Crying Child.

Dia Asked Sambit If He Has Any Empathy Left In Him

Do you not have an iota of empathy left in you?? https://t.co/PJYT4uZZbj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 1, 2020

Sambit Accused Dia Of Being Selective

Madam ...this is the time when You should hold a placard close to your heart reading “I am ashamed because of Pak sponsored Jihad in Kashmir” But you all are selective .. You’ll never do that .. https://t.co/pRuifNvD4r — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 1, 2020

Dia Pressed Sambit To Answer Her Question

You haven’t answered my question. https://t.co/UGYfTlYBu4 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 1, 2020

Sambit Said He Is Not A Selective Placard Holder

Yes Madam I have EMPATHY ..for my forces ..for Every Indian Citizen irrespective of their religion.. Unlike you whose Empathy is selective Remember I am not a Selective Placard holder BTW I am your fan and would love to see you with a Placard condemning pak sponsored Jihad today https://t.co/7fE33l1Dmr — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 1, 2020

Dia Retaliated Saying That Empathy Cannot Be Selective

Empathy is not selective. We either have it or we don’t. No child should ever have to endure the pain and horror this child has. Stop the politics and you have my support. With or without a placard. https://t.co/detSyHVWrL — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 1, 2020

Then Sambit Wrote

Dia Ji ..since you wanted to support me .. Can you please tweet against Pak sponsored JIHAD in Kashmir & against their over ground workers using #HumanityOverPakTerror चलिए Placard छोड़ देते है ..ट्वीट ही कर दीजिए Thanks https://t.co/Jr9pMDmjsw — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 1, 2020

Dia stopped responding to Sambit's tweets at this point. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also criticised Sambit's tweet. Stay tuned for more updates.

Earlier this year, Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand were awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in photography. They were honoured with the prize for their pictures of Jammu and Kashmir after the Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

