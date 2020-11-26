Football icon Diego Maradona passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 60. He was a man so divinely known in football, that even if one was not a fan of the sport, Maradona's name had rung in conversations enough number of times to learn that a legend is being referenced. The world is heartbroken, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who has a penchant for sports as well, took to his social media pages to pay a tribute to the departed soul. Diego Maradona Dead: From God to Devil at Napoli.

"Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP," wrote Shah Rukh. The actor is a self-admitted football fanatic.

In an interview, he has said, "I love football. My son plays football. My daughter is the captain of her school's football team. On the fourth floor of my house, we have constructed a football field. I am very attached to football, FIFA." Diego Maradona Passes Away: 10 Facts About the Argentinian Legendary Footballer Who Died Following Heart Attack Aged 60.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP.... pic.twitter.com/PlR2Laxfj2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 25, 2020

Diego passed away at his home. He was released from the hospital two weeks ago, where he was treated for a bleed on his brain. Reportedly, the Argentinian's footballer's last words were, "I feel sick."

