Diljit Dosanjh makes sure to remain in the news for one reason or the other. Currently, the Punjabi rockstar and actor is grabbing headlines for his much-hyped Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in his hometown, Ludhiana, Punjab, on New Year's Eve 2024 - December 31. The announcement for the Diljit Dosanjh 2024 Ludhiana concert was made by the singer through a post on Facebook. The show is reportedly scheduled to take place at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and preparation for the same began on Tuesday, December 24. However, the organisers have yet to receive official permission from the university. Ahead of the grand event, let us understand how to book the tickets on Zomato for Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Ludhiana.

How To Book Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Ludhiana Concert on Zomato

The Ludhiana leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 is set to take place on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024. Here are the steps to book tickets on Zomato:

- Users can log in to their Zomato app or website here.

- Check for concert tickets under the "Live" section of the homepage.

- Tickets are categorised into various options, offering fans choices tailored to their comfort and requirements.

- The MIP Lounge - Standing tickets are priced at INR 50,000, followed by Fan Pit tickets at INR 14,999. Fans can also opt for the Gold section tickets, which are priced at INR 8,999, or the Silver section tickets at INR 4,999.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Concert in Mumbai

However, let us inform you that the tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Ludhaiana tour, which went on sale on December 24 at 2 PM were immediately SOLD OUT. The hype for Diljit Dosanjh's Ludhaiana concert is at its peak because it will be the finale show of the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. ‘At Least We Know What’s Real and What’s Not’: AP Dhillon Shares Proof of Getting Blocked by Diljit Dosanjh After Latter Denies It.

The India leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour commenced in Delhi on October 26, 2024. The singer then held concerts in various top-tier cities of India, including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Chennai.

