Dino More, the OG chocolate boy of Bollywood is a man of many talents. While we surely are a big fan of his work, we can't move on from the fact that the actor is ageing like a fine wine. Dino, who was first seen on the TV series Captain Vyom as Sonic went on to do some great work. His films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Raaz, Rakht still remain the favourites amongst his fans. We cannot forget to mention his antagonist role in Hostages as well. He nailed the character with ease and easily impressed the critics with his acting. Hostages Season 2: Dino Morea Opens Up About His Negative Role in Tisca Chopra’s Disney+ Hotstar Show.

Dino never refrained from taking up different roles throughout his career. He was also seen essaying the role of a single father in Zee5's show Mentalhood and stole the show with his guy next door character. Not just acting, the actor also took part in reality shows. He was seen as a contestant on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2010. Apart from that, Dino has also managed to steal several women's heart with his dashing looks, thanks to his Italian genes. The actor is a fitness freak and knows how to dress to impress.

When we talk about Dino's style, we have to mention his beard looks as well. The actor seems to love to experiment with his stubble and we often see him change his look. The actor looks handsome in a clean shave but we think no one can beat his beard game. The actor often changes his look and still manages to look stunning every time.

So, today as the actor turns 45 and while hasn't aged a bit to look that age, here are 5 pictures of the actor that prove the fact that he looks yummy in a bread.

So Handsome, Right?

The first picture is just from a couple of months back. The actor shared the picture from his days in Cape Town and was carrying the goatee look in it. Dino had put a green bandana and the beard totally suits the actor. This picture felt fresh after seeing soo many pictures of Dino in a full-fledged thick beard look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Dino Killing Us With That Look!

This picture is stunning and we know you'd agree with us. The actor sported a classic, light beard look a year back and totally nailed the look. He wore a black and golden athleisure wear in this picture and looked absolutely yummy. While he was talking about basketball in his caption, we think no one could even focus on it given that the picture was so charming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Dino Can Even Rock An Unkempt Beard!

This monochrome picture was posted by Dino back from 2019. Dino is seen sitting as he posed for a picture. The actor is showing off his salt-n-pepper look in this picture and we love how is looking handsome even with the unkempt beard. Dino is master of intense gaze and this picture is a proof of the same. Mentalhood Trailer: Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul Show How Being A Mother Is The Toughest Job Ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

When Dino Took 'No Shave November' Very Seriously!

Its year 2020, nothing is going right and then you happen to stumble upon this gorgeous picture of Dino Morea. Well, that's an amazing feeling, right? Dino made sure he takes 'No Shave November' seriously and managed to still steal many hearts. The actor also grew his hair long during the lockdown and we think this look suits him well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Such A Handsome Man!

Last but not the least, this monochrome picture that Dino posted back in 2017 shows him in a light stubble. The actor loves to pose as he gives these intense looks and we think the stubble only makes him look more strong and mighty. We love the fact that all these he kept on experimenting with his beard and treated his fans with new looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Well, while his beard might have changed in all these years, the actor still remains to look his charming self. We cant wait to see what does he do with his look next! In the meantime, here's wishing the talented actor a very Happy 45th Birthday!

