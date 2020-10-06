Disha Patani has always impressed her fans with her genuine smile and fitness enthusiasm. Her glamorous pictures in bikinis, monokinis and swimsuits are no new thing to her Instagram followers. She always makes sure that her pictures are pitch perfect, be it for a brand shoot that she does regularly or be it her own personal ones. Yet again, she took to the photo-sharing app to post a sizzling picture of hers. Radhe: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Romantic Song To Be Shot At THIS Location.

The Baaghi 3 star was seen in a yellow ochre cutout monokini. It is unclear whether it is a recent picture or a throwback one. But as usual, Disha's fitness and fashion game is truly on point! And of course, super hot! Check out the snap below.

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram 🦒 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 5, 2020 at 4:21am PDT

On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for her upcoming film Radhe. She is sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the second time after Bharat. They recently shot for scenes and song at Karjat's ND Studios. We can't wait to see her first look from the movie! Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).