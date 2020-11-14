Diwali Celebrations in India won't be as grand as the previous years owning to the coronavirus pandemic but millions of people of the country are delighted by this festival of lights. For Bollywood Celebs, there are no Diwali Parties this time and the strict social distancing guidelines have been strictly followed. A festival widely celebrated for the Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya and the auspicious occasion includes the tradition of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Even in these thought times of COVID-19, celebs treated fans with the Diwali greetings and this couldn't get even better. Salman Khan tweeted his pic in a decent floral kurta where he flashes his smile and wrote "Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year, stay safe" Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Announces New Film on Diwali 2020, Shares First Look Poster

Amitabh Bachchan who is busy hosting KBC 12 these days tweeted a news byte that states world record is set in Ayodhya as close to 6 lakh diyas were lighted in the evening of Dhanteras. Amitabh Kept it short and wrote 'Happy Diwali'. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote "Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self-awareness". Whereas "Farhan Akhtar wrote Wish you and all your loved ones a Happy Diwali" Diwali 2020: Lucky Ali, Musician Liora Itzhak Bond over Lassi, Gulab Jamun to Celebrate the Festival of Lights, Virtual Meet was Organised by Israel Embassy

Check Out Bollywood Celebs Diwali Wishes For Fans

Karan Johar

Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYtayVE3yo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3720 -Happy divali .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/omcV7M56R8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2020

Farhan Akhtar

🪔 Wish you and all your loved ones a Happy Diwali. 🪔 pic.twitter.com/cenc2StU8L — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 14, 2020

Salman Khan

Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe Styled by #AshleyRebello pic.twitter.com/pdvVNt6ElC — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 14, 2020

Arshad Warsi

Happy Diwali everyone 🤗 pic.twitter.com/6w0hX4Ae6S — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) November 13, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan

Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali. 🙏🏽🪔 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 14, 2020

Diwali is is the grandest festival for Hindus widely celebrated by lighting diyas. On this day which also marks Amavasya, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and Lord Ganesh for wisdom. A festival celebrated with friends and family with the exchange of beautiful Diwali gifts and greetings. LatestLY and team wish you all a Happy Diwali.

