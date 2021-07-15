Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G. He says this is the third film he will be shooting amidst the pandemic. Ayushmann posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, wearing a white T-shirt that reads: "Always late but worth the wait." He completed his look with round reading glasses and a black mask which has "Doctor G" written on it. Ayushmann Khurrana Lands in Bhopal for ‘Doctor G’ Shoot, Teases Fans With Glimpses From the City!
For the caption, Ayushmann wrote: "Day 1 #DoctorG: This is the third film I'll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I've ever read." Ayushmann's "Doctor G" co-star Rakul Preet Singh commented on the picture. She wrote: "Yay yay yay!! It's my third too let's kill it and can't wait to join you all." Ayushmann Khurrana: I Use My Social Media to Draw Attention to Future Disruptors.
The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's sister. Anubhuti has earlier directed "Afsos" for OTT and the short film "Moi Marjaani". "Doctor G" is a campus comedy-drama with Ayushmann playing a doctor.
