It's 2024, and Salman Khan still remains one of the most eligible bachelors in our country. The Bollywood superstar returned with his hosting on the reality show Bigg Boss 18. He graced both the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes where he sorted out a lot of issues between the housemates. Joining him in the episode were none other than Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, who joined as this weekend's guests to promote their latest release, The Sabarmati Report. The drama thriller directed by Deeraj Sarna hit the big screens on November 15. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Movie Review: To No One’s Surprise, Vikrant Massey’s Film Is Undisguised Propaganda Masquerading As ‘Investigative’ Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ever since the episode aired, fans of the reality show have been unable to get enough of the actress's chemistry with Salman Khan. In videos shared by fan pages on X (previously Twitter), Raashii Khanna could be seen blushing while interacting with the Bollywood superstar. Fans are convinced that Raashii Khanna and Salman Khan would make a great onscreen pair and that they should immediately collaborate. Another highlight was when Vikrant Massey thanked Salman Khan for inviting them on the show. He also shared that his co-star Raashii Khanna is a huge fan of him and a bit nervous. Several fan edits of the actors are going viral on the platform. Check them below.

Raashii Khanna Bushes While Talking to Salman Khan on ‘BB 18’

Raashii Khanna With Salman Khan During ‘BB18’ Weekend Ka Vaar

An Excited Fan Wrote, ‘Sath Mein Ek Movie Toh Bantaa Hai Boss’

Waaahhhh kya jodi hai 🤌 sath mein ek movie toh bantaa hai boss @BeingSalmanKhan #Sikandar pic.twitter.com/rk6XiREaqq — Organic Hagemaru (@Real_Hagemaru) November 16, 2024

‘The Sabarmati Report’ X ‘Bigg Boss 18’

The ‘Salmashi’ Edits Are Taking Over

Over the years, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been linked to some of the biggest actresses in our country. However, fans will forever remember a few special names on the list, including Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif. Do you think the Bollywood star will ever marry?

