[Exclusive] Avitesh Shrivastava on Music, Acting Debut and Taking His Late Father Aadesh Shrivastava's Legacy Forward

Upcoming music composer and singer his spending time with his family during the lockdown. He dropped his single "Yaadein" a few days back which received a good response on social media and was even shared by Amitabh Bachchan. Avitesh considers Big B as his Godfather. He is late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son. In an exclusive chat with LatestLY, Avitesh says, "Blessed that everyone from the fraternity has supported me. I am just very happy and grateful."

Growing up in music studios, learning music from a greatly talented musician that his father is, Avitesh is, of course, passionate about the craft and wants to take his legacy forward. "I am very passionate about music. My father worked hard to become the man he was. His journey inspires me. From being a great human being to being very straight up to people - his journey has inspired me to be the better person in today's time and take his legacy forward," he says.

While talking I figured that we both love the same song by his father - Gustakhiyan from Aankhein. Avitesh wants to sing the number. "Not a remake but will definitely like to give him a tribute," he says.

In fact, Avitesh is not exactly a fan of the remake culture. He says the best compliment he received for his last single, "Yaadein" was that "it is not a remake and it is an original."

Avitesh believes in respecting our culture and traditions, even when it comes to music. "If you want to prove your work then be original. Why do you want to recreate someone's creation and put your name to it," he explains.

Avitesh's aspirations are not limited to having a career in music. He wants to pursue acting as well. Watching his father work with Amitabh Bachchan in the studios sowed the seeds of this dream.

"Amit uncle and my father were like brothers. My dad was very young when he joined the film industry. And Amitabh Bachchan was a legend. They did a lot of movies together. He used to come to the studio and I used to be there to learn music from my father. Just observing them and how uncle used to sing for dad and how my day used to compose for him..." he says.

"I've been training to pursue acting as well." And being around Big B, he learns a lot.

Avitesh worked as an assistant on Big B's Piku. "He was a teacher, mentor. I am a huge fan of his work."

But nepotism won't play a role in this case, he assures. "My father is no more. My mom was an actress years ago," he says. "Of course, it is a blessing that mom and dad are celebrities and it gives me the opportunity to meet people. But I can't tell anybody to work with me because of my parents. When they see my work and talent, my songs, my beliefs, my writing skills, my composition skills - then people like me and will give a go-ahead.

Talking about his future in acting, he says, "There are definitely offers which I am getting but I don't want to rush into things. But I want to take it forward slowly, nicely and positively. I am in for the long run. I don't want to come and go in two years."