Fast & Furious 9 To Clash With Salman Khan's Radhe And Akshay Kumar Laxmmi Bomb On Eid 2020

As if EID 2020 wasn't already crowded, here's a new addition to the big clash. Fast & Furious 9 too will release on the same day along with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe. It's as if Hollywood is saying why should Bollywood have all the fun. In recent times, movies from the west are earning way more than Hindi films. Avengers Endgame is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. The Jungle Book managed to usurp Shah Rukh Khan's Fan at the box office, so you can imagine what it would be on that day. Vin Diesel Reveals New Member of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Cast

Fast & Furious franchise has always found patronage in India. The seventh installment is the first Hollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore in India. It was obviously a farewell film for Paul Walker who died tragically in a car accident a year before that. The eighth film too took the box office by storm here by earning more than the local releases like Begum Jaan.

But this one will be different. Akshay and Salman are two bankable actors of the industry with Akshay on a roll since last year. Also, with two big stars out there, there will be a major clamour for screens as both would like to have the most of it. We wonder how F & F will fit into the scheme of things.