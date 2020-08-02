Friendship Day 2020 Songs: Friendship Day 2020 in India is celebrated on August 2. The special day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. Yes, in a matter of a few days, this is the second time we are celebrating Friendship Day. Earlier, being the International Friendship Day celebrated the world over on July 30. Friendship Day is dedicated to observing the power of friendship in our lives – which is universal. On Friendship Day, we will be looking a few Bollywood songs that is bound to lift the friendship spirit in you. You have Kartik Aaryan-featuring "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" sung gorgeously by Arijit Singh. And then there is the classic evergreen song, "Yeh Dost Hum Nahi Todenge" starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. So, on that not, presenting you a list of Friendship Day 2020 special Bollywood songs that you and your BFF can totally enjoy humming the lyrics. Friendship Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Friendship Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Each country celebrates the day in their own unique with a similar underlying theme of gratitude towards our friends. Since the bond between buddies are not presided by rules but mutual admiration for each other, everyone likes to come up with their own brilliant ideas in the commemorations. It was in the year 1919 that Hallmark first came up with the idea of celebrating Friendship Day, which was more of a business idea that died quickly. But in 1998 the United Nations named Winnie the Pooh as the official ambassador of friendship and in 2011 went a step ahead to declare July 30 as the Friendship Day. As for India, they have been celebrating the day of friendship, you either may call it Friendship Day or Friends' Day on the first Sunday of August. You can learn more about the date and significance here. And for now, let's quickly dive into the Friendship Day special songs! Happy Friendship Day 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Wishes, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Wish Your Best Friends.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Any Bollywood friendship day compilation is incomplete without this melodious song picturized on two legends of the industry – Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The movie Sholay is a cult, and this evergreen song has a lot to with its popularity.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Arijit Singh is a man who pours his heart out through his songs and Tu Jo Rutha from Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety is one that makes us deeply emotional. The lyrics can take you on a trip down the memory lane, especially if you have not seen your buddy in a while.

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

Bollywood movies in the Amitabh Bachchan era had the megastar playing a trusted friend in every alternate film. Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan – a song Amitabh Bachchan dedicates to his childhood friend still strikes a chord with the current generation.

Yaariyan

The movie Cocktail may have tanked at the Box Office, but Mohan Kanan and Shilpa Rao's Yaariyan song emerged as one of the highlights of the film. The credit, in addition to the singers, must go to lyricist Irshad Kamil who has penned deep thought-provoking verses.

Ik Junoon

A song perfect for the long road trips with your best buddies for the company with no anxiety and tension nearby. Ik Junoon from the movie Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara is almost an ode to all the good times we have had with our friends which we sometimes take for granted.

Friendship is raw emotions not bounded by the expectations like blood relations but sometimes more important than it. Call up your friends this Friendship Day and explain to them what they mean to you in these tough COVID times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).