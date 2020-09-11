For the ones who don't know, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently at their farmhouse in Punjab, making the most of this pandemic situation. The couple was quick in flying to the other state before any lockdown was imposed by the government and has been enjoying their stay ever since. With kids Misha and Zain by their side, the Kapoors are enjoying their simple life sans any paparazzi and attention. Describing their new ideal life, Mira in her conversation with E Times said, “It’s like we are back to living life the old way, with clean air and the kids playing in the mud." Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput Anniversary: 10 Gorgeous Pictures of B-town's Most Loved Couple That Prove It's A Pair Made In Heaven!

When asked to describe her daily routine, the star wife explained how it starts with Misha attending her online classes. "The day begins with Misha attending her online school, or we do some homeschooling. Later, we have a lot of free time to play. That’s the time Shahid really enjoys as he gets to play with the kids. He plays football with them. He is training Misha to cycle and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle. We also play board games with the kids and watch a lot of movies. In the night, once the kids go to bed, Shahid and I get time for ourselves.”

Explaining her passion for cooking, Mira elaborated on how she's enjoying growing all the vegetables in their farm. "I am a big foodie, and I am enjoying cooking with the fresh vegetables that we grow on the farm,” she said while adding that her doting husband is learning to cook as well. "At the farmhouse, I can see that Shahid has taken an interest in cooking. The other day, I was craving to eat something spicy, so he cooked pasta for me," she revealed while joking how he added matar (peas) in the pasta he cooked for her. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are Observing Quarantine in Punjab While Helping with Daily Chores at the Radha Soami Satsang Dera (Watch Video).

The couple's certainly enjoying their quiet, fuss-free life and has no plans of returning to the bay anytime soon. Shahid meanwhile is expected to resume his shooting for Jersey remake with Mrunal Thakur.

