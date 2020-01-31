Happy Hardy And Heer Quick Movie Review: Himesh Reshammiya's Music Saves The Day

Himesh Reshammiya in Happy Hardy Aur Heer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Himesh Reshammiya returns as an actor once again with this week's release, Happy Hardy And Heer. He is seen in not one but two roles, a fun-loving loser Punjabi guy Happy and a richie-rich Gujarati in UK, Hardy. And both Happy and Hardy are in love with Heer, played by Sonia Mann. This love triangle is directed by Raka. And like with all the films that he has acted, Himesh himself had scored the music for Happy Hardy And Heer. Which, also like his other films, is one of the few redeeming factors of the film, apart from picturesque locales. Happy Hardy and Heer Teaser: Double Dose of Himesh Reshammiya Will Give You Double the ‘Suroor’ – Watch Video.

Heer and Happy have been friends since childhood and Happy has been in love with her since then. Happy never gets to tell her that, and Heer is oblivious to his feelings. When Heer goes to the UK for a job, Happy follows her there but a little squabble keeps them away. Heer then meets and falls for Hardy, who looks like Happy but is older and richer. By the time that Happy returns to propose to her, it's already too late. Or is it?

There is nothing appealing or new about this love triangle, that for some reason, has the same actor (?) do two roles, just for one comedy scene. Himesh might be wanting to prove to his fans (?) that he can do comedy, emotions and romance all in one movie, also irritate in the process. Thankfully, his music is always there to save the day. There is some shock factor when the interval arrives. Let's see if that takes Happy Hardy And Heer somewhere other than taxing our patience.