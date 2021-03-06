On March 5, 2021, Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 20th birthday. The good looking lad from the tinsel town had fans as well as close pals from the industry wishing him on his born day. Right from Kareena Kapoor to sista Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim was showered with lots of love. On the very same day, father Saif Ali Khan also threw a birthday bash for his boy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. The party saw many guests in attendance and it was a style extravaganza too. Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim on His Birthday With Some Hot Pics From Their Maldives Vacation!

From Sara, Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Aishwarya Thackeray, Ahan Shetty and more, many star kids were clicked arriving for Ibrahim's birthday pawri. Talking about the b'dy boy and his sister in specific, while the actress was seen in a shiny blue dress with heels, Ibrahim opted for a camouflage tee, black pants and a denim personalised jacket. Here, check out the pictures below. Ibrahim Ali Khan Is a Royal 'Munda' at Punjab CM Amarinder’s Granddaughter’s Wedding (See Viral Pics).

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan At The Bash!

Aishwarya Thackeray and Alaya F!

Arhan Khan Arriving For The Big Night!

Ahan Shetty Making His Way To Ibrahim's Bash!

Well, after looking at the pictures above, all we would like to add is that the party was indeed filled with many kids from the fraternity. What fun! Meanwhile, Sara and brother Ibrahim are children to Saif and his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. However, now Saif is married to Kareena and also have two sons. Stay tuned!

