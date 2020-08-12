Actor and comedian Vir Das is set to unveil an unscripted homegrown comedy special that was created from his 30 virtual shows during the lockdown. Between March and June 2020, Vir Das did close to 30 shows. The proceeds from each show were directed to different charity organisations. He has now collated excerpts and ‘behind the scenes' from these shows, and created an unscripted comedy special titled "Inside Out". Vir Das Was Served 13 Legal Notices, Attended a High Court Hearing in 2020 over Jokes, Says ‘Freedom of Speech Definitely Exists, It Just Ain’t Free’

"Week on week the encouraging response kept pouring in and we knew there was enough material to make a special. We recorded all the virtual shows in advance and it's turned out quite interesting," said Vir Das. "I decided to talk about our collective fears and give it a light touch.

Watch Vir Das' Teaser of Inside Out

HERE WE GO! Trailer for my new Lockdown Special #InsideOut. It comes out on August 21 for everyone to watch! Go to https://t.co/iUqcZQgg1X and sign up to watch it. Being stuck in a room is funny, if the world tunes in. Proceeds go to 4 #CovidRelief charities so please share 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/06VbpcdQ61 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 12, 2020

In such times when we don't know when we can do our next physical gig or shoot for a special, we thought this was a good way of changing with the changing times. This isn't the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now," he added. The special will premiere on Vir Das' website on August 17.

