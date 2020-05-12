International Nurses Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Thoughtful Sayings About Nurses That Will Inspire You to No End!

International Nurses Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The value of nurses has never been appreciated and valued more than it is right now. They are the support system that is keeping the world together, hand in hand with the doctors and medical staff, battling forth against the novel coronavirus. Nursing is known to be one of the most selfless professions, that hardly ever gets the credit it truly deserves. This is why May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day across the world. One of the key parts of this celebration is sharing International Nurses Day 2020 HD images, wishes and messages, as well as quotes on nursing and International Nurses Day, quotes with friends and family. Florence Nightingale's Quotes: Remembering 'The Lady With the Lamp' on Her 200th Birth Anniversary This International Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day celebration revolves around recognising and applauding the contributions that Nurses across the world are making to society. May 12 marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. This celebration has been observed since 1965 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). However, in January 1974 the celebration took a larger front. Florence Nightingale was the founder of modern nursing and this celebration helps people to increase awareness about the contributions that nurses make as well as providing a guide to getting into nursing school. International Nurses Day 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Wish The Medical Professionals.

International Nurses Day celebrations are always accompanied by a hoard of thank you wishes and messages for these unflinching heroes across social media. People also enjoy sharing Happy International Nurses Day 2020 wishes and messages, International Nurses Day quotes as well as resilient quotes by nurses from across time, to bring in this day. Here are some of the best quotes on nursing to help make your International Nurses Day better.

Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription.

Quote Reads: "The Trained Nurse Has Become One of the Great Blessings of Humanity, Taking a Place Beside the Physician and the Priest, and Not Inferior to Either in Her Mission." - William Osler

Quote Reads: “Nurses have come a long way in a few short decades. In the past our attention focused on physical, mental, and emotional health. Now we talk of healing your life, healing the environment and healing the planet.” – Lynn Keegan

Quote Reads: "The Nurses Were All Angels in My Eyes" - Randy Castillo

Quote Reads: "It Would Not be Possible to Praise Nurses Too Highly" - Stephen Ambrose

Quote Reads: "Nursing is a Work of Heart." Scrubs Magazine

Quote Reads: "It is a Beautiful Thing When a Career And Passion Come Together." Anonymous

To celebrate International Nurses Day the ICN usually prepares a special nursing kit that contains educational and public information materials, for use by nurses everywhere. This celebration has an annual theme that helps raise awareness of different aspects of the observance. The theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is Nurses: A voice to lead - Nursing the World to Health. We hope that in this year’s celebration we also remember and pay homage to those brave nurses and hospital staff who have lost their lives, are struggling with the virus themselves, or are still bravely front lining this war against COVID-19. Happy International Nurses Day 2020.