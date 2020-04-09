Irrfan Khan To Support 'Friday Fast' On April 10 and Show Solidarity Towards Migrant Labourers Who Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Tweet)

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

After a nation-wide lockdown was announced in March to fight COVID-19, many migrant labourers left for their homes on foot since all inter-state transports were closed. The plight of these people left everyone shocked and distraught. Governments then took many measures to help and feed them so that they don't have to move to their hometowns due to lack of work and shelter. Citizens too rose to the occasion and helped them with water and food at many junctures. Irrfan Khan has now decided to observe Friday Fast on April 10 to show solidarity towards the migrant labourers. Here’s How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan’s The Lunchbox

Irrfan took to Twitter to announce the same. It read, "To repent for what we have done to the migrant labourers, I support the Friday Fast." His tweet mentions the day, date and time of the said fast. He also added that he believes in this because change should begin from the roots.

I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots#gramsevasangha #oneworld pic.twitter.com/ecgY9v4wud — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 9, 2020

Irrfan Khan has been battling a life-threatening illness for a while now. He even shot Angrezi Medium in between his treatments. The film had to suffer from the shutting down of theatres owing to COVID-19 and is now available on Hotstar.