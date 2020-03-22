Covid-19: Adnan Sami Thanks India But Advises Caution; 1.3 Billion Indians Must Show Discipline To Avoid Chaos!

Adnan Sami (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Janta Curfew shows the solidarity and the strength of the nation that displays the fight against the coronavirus and Covid-19 that has engulfed the entire world. From washing your hands frequently to keeping yourself isolated safely, many celebs have come forward to drive home important messages. Their fans have laudes the superstars for taking initiatives that inspire others and also make them understand the gravity of the situation.

Celebrated singer Adnan Sami in his recent interaction with the media conveyed his thanks and showed gratitude for showing a remarkable solidarity. "Thank you India. I must thank the the police force, the health care systems (the doctors, nurses and the support staff) as well as the media for playing their roles 24/7 in this hour of crisis without taking a break. These are our heroes and they have my deepest respect." said Adnan.

He continued "I thanks the Prime Minister of the country and the citizens for taking the isolation promptly. But we must also respect the fact that we are a nation of 1.3 billion plus people and we do not practice caution and discipline in the days to come, there will be chaos," stressed Adnan.

" I express a huge amount of respect for the way in which we have come together. It's like creating a fine tune by getting all the notes right. We stood against the challenge the world is facing. But we ,must also reflect upon the plight of people whose very livelihood is based on daily wages. There are labourers and workers who are facing these difficulties and have gotten affected by the current situation. We must come forward to show empathy and do our own bit to ensure that everybody stays safe and healthy." concluded Adnan.