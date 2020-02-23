Jaya Bachchan Walks Off When Asked To Comment On Shweta Bachchan's Fashion Show (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan has been populating his Instagram feed with Shweta Bachchan's show from yesterday night like a proud and doting father. He wrote, "pride of progeny.. moist eyes .. ramp walk of her designer MXS .. and more to come .. love 💕" He added two more posts on the same. That's really sweet. He is so incredibly proud of his daughter that he wants the whole world to know about her talent. At the event, Jaya Bachchan was there to cheer her on. A video that we have with us shows her showering Shweta with a lot of love but the moment a journalist asks her to narrate her experience of the show, Jaya Bachchan walks off. Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s New Picture from an Ad Shoot Should Make Karan Johar Plan another ‘Shava Shava’ Song

We agree that Mrs. Bachchan's run-ins with the media have hardly been cordial. She has reprimanded them, scolded them, blasted them and much more. It has become a usual thing but we thought she might actually talk about what she liked about her daughter's new collection under the label MXS.

Well, it could also be because Jaya Bachchan has already congratulated her daughter for the collection and didn't feel the need to say anything about it to the media. We are just trying to understand here!