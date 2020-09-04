Nani's Jersey is among the many releases that will get its remake in Bollywood. After the immense success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has come on board for yet another remake and the Telugu actor is glad to see him reprise his original role. Nani recently got in touch with Zoom TV for the promotions of his upcoming thriller, V and narrated his reaction on Jersey getting a remake. He was definitely excited after hearing the news and felt Shahid was an amazing and apt choice for it. Shahid Kapoor Hits a Boundary While Prepping Up For Jersey Remake (Watch Video).

When asked if he ever had a chance to meet Shahid Kapoor while he was in Mumbai, Nani said, "I didn't get speak to Shahid when I was in Mumbai. Gowtam wanted to arrange a meeting but that did not happen. Maybe it will happen during the release time. But I am looking forward to meeting him. I am so glad he is doing this." Emphasizing on how the film's story requires a bigger audience, the actor added, "That story needs to be told to a bigger audience. I want everyone to witness what a beautiful script Gowtam has. There's no better option than Shahid for it." We bet the Haider actor would be beaming from ear to ear after hearing such good words coming from Nani. Shahid Kapoor Confirms Doing an Action Movie after Jersey and We Wonder If It's the One with Karan Johar.

Jersey is about a failed cricketer who decides to return to the sport in his late thirties. The determination in him to play for his country and the promise to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift prompts him to take up the sport once again. The movie was praised by critics and audiences alike and its box office success inspired the B-town makers to plan its remake. Jersey remake has Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid Kapoor.

