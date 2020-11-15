Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who never fails to impress has been making headlines these days for her brother Aksht's wedding. Currently, her Instagram is filled with all the traditional moments from the marriage and we are impressed. Even on the style front, the actress has been making quite a statement by opting for outfits that echo her personality as well as Himachali tradition. Having said that, the latest set of pics shared by the diva on social media is from her bro's wedding reception which sees her adding quite a pahadi touch to her overall getup. Kangana Ranaut Welcomes 'Lakshmi' Home This Diwali and It's None Other than Her Newly Wed Sister-in-law Ritu (See Pics).

In the photos, Kangana looks gorgeous in a white Sabyasachi saree and a heavy statement neckpiece. But it's her pahadi cap and shawl that blends in so well with her look. Not just this, there is also a video that has gone viral online which sees Ranaut dancing with the bride on a folk song. Must say, we as well as fans are thoroughly mesmerised by the desi vibe of the Queen's brother's wedding rituals. Kangana Ranaut's Custom Outfit by Anuradha Vakil is Dishing Out Some Styling Lessons for the Upcoming Wedding Season (View Pics).

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Here's The Video Of Kangana Dancing:

Like a sun ray on snowy mountain #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Qk2K0Lw26B — sher dil v (@BhaktWine) November 15, 2020

Kangana’s brother Aksht got married in quite a traditional style in Udaipur with Ritu. The actress had joined her family for the shaadi and the pre-wedding festivities. Meanwhile, on the professional front, she has wrapped up the shoot of the J Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi. Stay tuned!

