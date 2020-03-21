Katrina Kaif Says 'We All Must Do Our Bit to Fight This Crisis', Asks Fans to Stay Stay Indoors and Follow Social Distancing to Contain Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation and like many other countries which are practising lockdowns to contain its spread, parts of India too have currently been put on a shutdown. Citizens are being advised to stay indoors so as to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Several prominent personalities, mainly celebrities are using their powerful positions to urge their fans to follow the health and safety guidelines provided WHO and also follow the state governments and their instructions to stay at home. After a special video consisting A list stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt etc was released yesterday to raise awareness for the same, actress Katrina Kaif has taken to Instagram to speak to her fans. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

Katrina shared a video on Instagram where she urged her fans to stay indoors in this crucial time. The actress reveals in this video that it is important for everyone to follow self-isolation this week so as to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The actress also asked her fans to follow personal hygiene and the hand-washing technique as advised by WHO and other medical practitioners. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone."COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Here:

According to a tweet by ICMR, a total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases in the country and it is particularly important that citizens follow social-distancing now so as to avoid a further rise in the number of positive cases. On the bright side, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday also informed that as many as 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India.