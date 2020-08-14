Expect Kubbra Sait to be humorous while narrating her COVID-19 testing experience. The Sacred Games actress recently took her coronavirus test and while she's awaiting her test results, she was more than excited to share her overall experiences with her friends, fans and admirers. Sait took to her Twitter account to describe the process in brief but she had to give a comical touch to it, right? The actress then compared her experience to having sex and it was quite an orgasmic err... unusual thought!

"I lost my virginity to the covid test. Really it wasn’t half as bad as my mind had conjured it to be. It was a quick in and out. Reminded me of a few ex lovers. It made me sneeze. Ok bye," she tweeted and if her words don't put a smile on your face then we don't know what will. And let's not get all offensive in here. She was just trying to lighten up the entire atmosphere and whoever said being witty is a crime?

Check Out Kubbra Saif's Funny Tweet

I lost my virginity to the covid test. Really it wasn’t half as bad as my mind had conjured it to be. It was a quick in and out. Reminded me of a few ex lovers. It made me sneeze. Ok bye. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 14, 2020

But on a serious note, we hope all's well with her and test is a mere precautionary measure. The reports should come in the next couple of days and we are waiting to read her tweet that says it's negative.

