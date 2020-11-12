Anurag Basu's latest offering Ludo, which released on Netflix will definitely go under the list of 'good things that happened in 2020'. Yes, the movie has a stellar star cast of performers, a director who has great vision and music composer Pritam in the core team. The plot of Ludo sees 4 different stories come to the fore and set in motion the movie. With all elements of a perfect entertainer in Ludo, the movie has been fetching raving reviews. Take a look at what other critics have to say about Ludo. Ludo Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh All Impress in Anurag Basu’s Terrific Hyperlink Cinema!.

Times of India: 'Ludo' has some moments that sparkle, some that are edgy, quirky and stay with you, but it also has some indulgent ones and some that seem pointless and unconvincing. The screenplay (Anurag Basu) gets scattered and meanders mid-way but if one can ride over those bumps (with a runtime of two and a half hours that may seem like a tad much), the climax ties everything up rather neatly, with some quintessential badass quotient and surprises thrown in. Anurag Basu Reveals How His Upcoming Film Ludo Got Its Title.

Scroll: Ludo has the strengths and weaknesses of Anurag Basu’s previous films – memorable characters, strong isolated scenes, slick production values, a soundtrack by Pritam, an unwieldy and overstretched narrative, and the feeling that individual shards of fun are not adding up to a coherent mosaic.

Hindustan Times: Ludo, despite its missteps, keeps it breezy, with its cast helping it to stay the course. With Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Shalini Vatsa, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, it takes some time to set its world, and reveal the connections. Ludo explores the idea how our lives form a skein of action and reaction, often a random act defining our course. Keeping with the Ludo metaphor, all characters signify the four colours of the game with Pankaj’s character playing the dice, or the catalyst.

NDTV: Like any game that is worth its salt, Ludo takes a while to warm up as the pieces are placed in front of us, first one after another and then in a confounding criss crossing heap. An overload of information has to be processed before you can even begin to wrap your head around what exactly is going on. But isn't that how life is in its unpredictability?

As per LatestLY review too, Ludo was praised by the reviewer. "Ludo not only extricates some amazing work from these actors, but also turns out to be one of the finest films of this year."

