Suniel Shetty is a proud father. His son Ahan Shetty will debut in Bollywood this weekend with Tadap. The film is a remake of Telugu film RX 100. Ahan and Tara Sutaria's chemistry is already making people go gaga over the movie. It's a movie about love, loss, passion and agony. We are pretty sure he is as excited as his son but we wonder what he would have to say about clashing with Ahan at the box office. Yes, Suniel Shetty's Marakkar is also releasing this weekend as is Tadap. Tadap Trailer 2: Debutant Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Promise A Raging Love Story (Watch Video)

Now Marakkar has heavyweights in the mix. There's Mohanlal and is directed by Priyadarshan. Two of Malayalam cinema's biggest names are part of it. That means it's prospects at the box office are bright. Suniel Shetty plays Chandroth Panicker in the film and his look has already been appreciated. Marakkar Trailer: Mohanlal Looks Fierce As Kunjali Marakkar IV; Priyadarshan’s Film Based On An Epic Warfare Promises To Be A Visual Treat (Watch Video)

Tadap is a love story but a lot intense and violent.

You're Exited to watch Tadap So Time Is Here To Book Your Tickets For Tadap In Advance Because #TadapAdvanceBookingsOpen. pic.twitter.com/a6P52gJgrh — Dhvij Patel (@ImDhvij) November 28, 2021

Well, we can only say may the best Shetty win!

