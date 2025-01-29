Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's elder son, has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The 31-year-old is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. His father, Aamir Khan, has also been actively participating in the promotions. The father-son duo Junaid made a special appearance at the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 18. During a segment at the star-studded night, Junaid Khan made a cheeky comment about his father's ex-wives. However, at a recent event, the young actor expressed regret over the remark. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Promote ‘Loveyapa’ on Salman Khan’s Reality Show (See Pics).

Junaid Khan on His Remark on Dad Aamir Khan

During the finale of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who share a special friendship, tested their camaraderie by taking part in a challenge in which they had to exchange their phones. During a playful exchange, Aamir Khan teased Salman about his past relationships. Responding to this, the Sikandar actor said, "I never push anyone out of my life. They leave on their own." However, it was Junaid's remark on his dad's personal life that became a talking point. He said, "You'll get to read abuses from two ex-wives", referring to Reena Dutt and Kiran Rao.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Loveyapa’:

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Junaid Khan said that despite the chill atmosphere, he should've shown more restraint. He said, "Maybe it was a little out of place. No, I mean they're both very senior actors, so I think I should've behaved maybe a little more...you know, like you generally do. Yeah, at the same time, I mean, then doing this now, from last 40 years. They both are fantastic actors, big, big stars. So yeah, maybe I should've behaved." Did You Know Junaid Khan Juggled the Shoots of ‘Loveyapa’ and ‘Maharaj’ Despite Heavy Rain and Challenging Weather Conditions?.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, Karanveer Mehra went on to win the 18th season of the reality show. Meanwhile, Junaid Khan's Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda and Gruha Kapoor, among others, in key roles. The romantic comedy hit the big screens in Valentine's Week 2025 (February 7).

