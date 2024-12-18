Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently addressed Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna’s criticism of her knowledge of the Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Khanna blamed her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her lack of understanding. However, now via Instagram, Khanna, clarified that his remarks were not meant to be malicious but were intended to highlight the significance of religious texts in shaping Indian culture. He emphasised that his comments were not a personal attack on Sonakshi or her family. ‘Forgive and Forget’: Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Mukesh Khanna Over Remarks on Her Father Shatrughan Sinha, Reminds ‘Shaktimaan’ Star of Lord Ram’s Teachings.

Mukesh Khanna Responds to Sonakshi Sinha

Mukesh Khanna took to social media to address the controversy surrounding his comments about Sonakshi Sinha’s knowledge of the Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati. In an Instagram story, Khanna clarified that his intentions were misunderstood. He stated, “I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising you by taking your name from that incident in the famous Karodpati show. But let me tell you I had no malicious intention to malign you or your father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him."Mukesh Khanna Clarifies 'My Comment on Sonakshi Sinha Was Blown Out Of Proportion, My Intention Was Not to Target Her'.

Mukesh Khanna's Insta Story for Sonakshi Sinha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mukesh Khanna further explained that his comments about Sonakshi Sinha were meant to serve as a lesson for the younger generation. He wrote, "My only intention was to react to today’s generation, which is called Gen Z by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones” He also expressed regret for discussing the matter in multiple interviews, concluding, “And yes, I regret that I talked about it in more than one interviews of mine. Point noted. It will not be repeated, Be assured.”

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi Sinha appeared on KBC 11 in 2019, where she was unable to answer a question about the epic Ramayana. She was asked for whom Lord Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti, but she couldn't provide the correct answer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).