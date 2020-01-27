Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With a Clot in His Brain

Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jagan Shakti made his directorial debut with the film Mission Mangal that released in August 2019. This multi-starrer film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead. This movie had earned positive reviews from critics and fans, and was a huge hit at the box office. Well, there is a shocking news about the filmmaker. Jagan Shakti has reportedly being diagnosed with a clot in his brain and has been hospitalised. Mission Mangal Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark, Superstar’s First Film to Hit Double Century.

As per leading media reports, Jagan Shakti was hospitalised on Saturday (January 25). As per a report in HT, the director’s friends claim that Jagan collapsed while mingling with them. His pals rushed him to the hospital immediately. India Today quoted a source as saying, “He has been diagnosed with a clot in his brain, and detailed diagnosis is being conducted by a team of doctors, at the moment.” Speculations are rife that that the health condition of Jagan Shakti is serious. However, there has been no official statement released yet about the director’s health.

Earlier in an interview Jagan Shakti had stated that he would like Ikka (which was announced long ago) to be his second film. Apparently, he has been working on the film’s script since a very long time. He stated, “I would like to have it as my second film to explore my action and sleek presentation skills,” reports DNA. Keep watching this space for further updates.