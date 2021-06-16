Mithun Chakraborty is iconic. The kind of fan following he enjoys even today is beyond anything anyone can ever imagine. Today, the pelvic thrust from Disco Dancer has become synonymous with him and his way of dialogue delivery. He was one of the busiest stars of his time. In fact, that won him a place in the Limca Book Of World Records for having 19 releases in one year. He has worked in almost every major Indian language and success followed him everywhere. But this one-shot graphic novel Jimmy Zhingchak, Agent Of D.I.S.C.O happened by accident. Did You Know Usha Uthup Gave Playback To Mithun Chakraborty? (Watch Video)

The comic was a collaboration between UTV Spotboy and Virgin Comics back in 2008. It was based on every cliche Bollywood has ever peddled as a cinematic genius. The main character turned out to be so strikingly similar to Mithun da that he even wrote the foreword for it. In fact, the actor himself was stunned to see a comic version of him. He told DNA, "I was pleasantly surprised that someone decided to create a comic book on me." But he was also glad that this way he would be able to connect with the newer generation.

Jimmy is a swashbuckling secret agent who finds his inner Zingchak when a neckless man wearing a lot of necklaces eggs him on to become the superhero. It was written by Saurav Mohapatra.

