Neha Sharma's Latest Instagram Post Is An Epitome Of Hotness! (View Pic)

Neha Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has got the Bollywood stars confined to their respective homes. From doing household chores to posting quarantine moments on social media, they are killing the lockdown period in their own ways. Actress Neha Sharma too is finding this time post some of her hottest pictures! She has been a regular in sharing social media posts amid the quarantine. The latest one too is a sexy one! Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Pretty New Hair Cut, Thanks Her 'Multi-Talented Loved One!' (View Pic).

In the latest picture, we see her wearing a black-and-white outfit. She wore a black jacket on a white printed mini and a bra-let. She termed it as 'raw' in her Instagram caption. Check out the picture below.

Neha Sharma

View this post on Instagram 🖤🖤 #raw A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on May 18, 2020 at 2:24am PDT

Apart from posting some beautiful pictures, she is also posting about her hobbies. Did you know that Neha is also an amazing artist? She has posted several of her paintings which are totally worth applauding! Even, Greek God, Hrithik Roshan could not resist appreciating her pretty painting skills! Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Her Quarantine Imprinted Along With Hubby Saif Ali Khan and Little Taimur Ali Khan (View Post).

Quarantine Art-Work

Pretty Painting

Quarantine has definitely helped in tapping into the inner qualities after a long time. Others are also experimenting with baking, hair styles and other such new stuff amid the lockdown. However, hopefully, the actors soon get a chance to do what they love the most and that is acting! How did you fin Neha's picture? Tell us in the comments section below.