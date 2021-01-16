Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who is known for his amazing acting chops on Saturday (Jan 16) mourned the loss of Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. For the one's unaware, he was part of Farhan's Fukrey (2013) film and essayed the role of Bobby. The movie was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The Bollywood star took to his Twitter and posted a simple message offering condolences to the grieving family. He also shared a picture of Lucas along with the sad news. Pista Dhakad Passes Away: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shehnaaz Gill and Others Mourn the Loss of Bigg Boss 14's Talent Manager.

Sharing a black and white picture of Olanokiotan, Akhtar wrote, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP." A user remembered the scene of the deceased from the flick and commented, "More more or make you dance like more wale scene me the .. aur when he chased down chocha in the underpass. Fond memories. Sad thou."

Check Out The Tweet:

A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP. pic.twitter.com/l44qzqa8qb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2021

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey had garnered lot of love from the audienecs and critics. Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh played key roles in the flick. Owing to its success, the makers also churned Fukrey Returns (2017). We offer our heartfelt condolenecs to the family of the deceased. May his soul RIP.

