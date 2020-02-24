Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s Makeup Party Selfie Is Unmissable, Sooryavanshi Star Recalls Their Kathak Days Together

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bombshell actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is back in Mumbai posed with her gal pal Katrina Kaif for a perfect selfie. Katrina shared the sweet moment on her Instagram and captioned the post, "A little makeup party."The post featured a selfie, where Priyanka was seen flaunting beauty products from Katrina's newly launched cosmetic range. WATCH – Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ As The Sky Is Pink Star Thanks Fans for Reaching 50 Million Instagram Followers.

Actor turned makeup mogul came out with her own beauty line called 'Kay by Katrina' in 2019."From our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it's always a blast with u," Kaif added.'The Sky is Pink' actor, on the other hand, even thanked 'Bharat' actor for giving her the newly-launched products. Priyanka Chopra Becomes the First Indian Female Celeb to Hit the 50 Million Followers Mark On Instagram, Shares a ‘Thank You’ Video for all her Fans.

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif Pose for Perfect Selfie

"Thank you @katrinakaif for all my @kaybykatrina goodies!! They r amazing! So proud of u!," Chopra wrote across the picture shared on her Instagram story.