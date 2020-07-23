Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday shared a motivational post on Instagram for her fans. "Don't let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow'. She captioned the post as, ‘You got this!'," Priyanka wrote. It seems several fans were waiting for such motivation to inspire them. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Extends Birthday Wishes To Ashish Chowdhry On Twitter!

"I needed this kind of motivation. Thank you for sharing," a user commented. "Your journey has always inspired me. You are an idol for so many people," another one wrote. Priyanka will soon complete 20 years in showbusiness. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra To Be Questioned By Mumbai Police Over Fake Social Media Followers?

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram You got this! 👏🏽 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 22, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT

A few days ago, she shared a video in which she spoke about her plans of sharing "20 monumental moments" of her career in the coming days to "celebrate 20 years in the entertainment business". Currently, Priyanka is spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).