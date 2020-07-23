Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday on July 18 and Ashish Chowdhry turned a year older on July 21. Ashish had wished the global icon saying, “Love you so much @priyankachopra!! Happiest birthday to you..Red heart You’re the cutest!” Well, here is a sweet birthday message from Priyanka to the handsome hunk. She extended him birthday wishes on Twitter that read, “Happy birthday @AshishChowdhry have the best year! Much love!” Dhamaal Actor Ashish Chowdhry Promises to Always Be There for Friends Who Truly Supported Him in Tough Times.

The husband-wife duo Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Vatsal Sheth and many others had extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Ashish Chowdhry on Twitter. The handsome hunk, who turned 42 on July 21, was last seen in the film Double Dhamaal that released in 2011. He has not appeared in any films after it, but plays a key role in the television show Beyhadh 2. He plays the character Mrityunjay Roy. Beyhadh 2: Ashish Chowdhry’s Stylish Businessman Look Is Sharp and Elegant.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Birthday Message For Ashish Chowdhry

Happy birthday @AshishChowdhry have the best year! Much love! ❤️🙌🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 23, 2020

Before entering the film industry, Ashish Chowdhry had started his acting career with television shows. Besides acting in soap operas, he had also hosted a program for Disney, appeared in music videos and was also seen in commercials. Ashish was seen in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi : Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns and was also the winner of it. The other two reality shows in which he was seen are as guest in Bigg Boss 8 and as a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

