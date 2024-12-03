India is a land gifted with many sporting talents. One of them is ace badminton player PV Sindhu, who is among the most celebrated sports personalities in the country. After bringing glory to the country's name across several prestigious sporting events across the globe, the two-time Olympian is now set to embark on a new phase in her life. PV Sindhu will be getting married this month to Venkata Datta Sai, who is based in Hyderabad. PV Sindhu Set To Tie Knot With Businessman Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur on December 22.

PV Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, confirmed the wedding. He told PTI, "The two families knew each other, but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule would be hectic from January." It seems like a perfect time, as this is, anyway, one of the peak wedding seasons of the year. So, are there any Bollywood celebrities on the guest list?

Deepika Padukone To Attend PV Sindhu’s Wedding?

PV Sindhu will marry Venkata Datta Sai on December 22, 2024, in traditional Telugu rituals in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple, including the Sangeet and Mehndi ceremony, will kick off on December 20. According to reports, the wedding will be a grand affair, and a palace-styled heritage hotel has already been finalised for their big day. Eminent personalities from various fields, including Sports, Entertainment and Politics, will be gracing the couple's special day.

Several celebrities from Bollywood (Hindi), Tollywood (Telugu) and Kollywood (Tamil) are expected for the wedding. Deepika Padukone is one such name that is highly expected to grace the couple's wedding. The Bollywood actress and the badminton stars share a good bond and have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Not only that, the two icons of their respective field have always been supportive of each other's craft. The most recent one was the ace badminton player giving a shoutout to Deepika Padukone after the grand success of Kalki 2898 AD. Taking to her Instagram stories, PV Sindhu shared a picture of Deepika Padukone from the film and praised her performance in the film and wrote, "I have watched Kalki. Wow! What an epic movie!" After Baby Dua and ‘Singham Again’, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Lease INR 7 Lakh per Month Apartment at Beau Monde Towers in Mumbai – Deets Inside!.

Another connection between Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu's friendship is the actress' father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. The veteran athlete coaches PV Sindhu. Therefore, we can certainly expect the new mom to attend the badminton star's wedding celebrations.

