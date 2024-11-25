Raajneeti, the political thriller directed by Prakash Jha, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and others. The film explored the conflict between rival political families and parties. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Jha shared details about the upcoming sequel, Raajneeti 2, and the possibility of bringing back the original cast. IFFI 2024: Prakash Jha Reflects on Career, Says ‘I’ve Achieved Nothing’ Despite Awards.

‘Raajneeti 2’ Storyline

Prakash Jha, who is working on expanding the successful political drama into a franchise, believes that the story still has much left to be told. He said, “The second part is intended to be an extension of the first movie. Though Samar Pratap (Ranbir Kapoor’s character) has gone abroad, he is there (in this story). The story’s structure has been worked out.”

‘Raajneeti 2’ Cast

When asked about approaching Ranbir Kapoor to reprise his role in Raajneeti 2, Prakash Jha stated, “I cannot say anything about repeating the cast.” He added, “There are few (compelling) actors, and they are managed by talent agencies. The actors cannot take the decisions themselves. A decade ago, we could just meet the actor, narrate the story, and convince them to make a decision. Today, you cannot. Actors don’t read the scripts; their assistants and managers do. You have to go through three levels of management to reach the stars.” Jha also confirmed that he is currently not in touch with Kapoor.

