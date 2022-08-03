After the pandemic, the entertainment industry has geared up to churn out some very challenging and unconventional content on television and the 70mm. The horror genre has also expanded its horizon and the narratives only keep getting better. It was in the year 2008 that Bollywood film 1920 was released and it caught the interest of horror lovers. Starring Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead, the film was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Now, a decade later, Vikram Bhatt is set to take the franchise forward. The media has already reported that the upcoming film titled 1920: Horrors of The Heart will star Avika Gor and will be directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt. K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt Open India’s First Virtual Production Studio.

Vikram Bhatt had posted on his Instagram handle announcing the film which is penned by Mahesh Bhatt.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt)

Well, we now have exclusive news that actor Rahul Dev has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Not many details about his character are known yet. Rahul has earlier been seen in television shows like Bigg Boss 10 and Dil Boley Oberoi, webseries in the likes of Poison 2 and LSD: Love, Scandal, Doctors and films such as Shaapit, Awara Paagal Deewana, Omkara and was formerly seen in Raat Baaki Hai which released on Zee5.

