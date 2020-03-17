Rakesh Roshan Calls Corona Pyaar Hai's Film Title Registration 'Immature and Childish'

Rakesh Roshan on Corona Pyaar Hai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO) and like several other countries, India too is struggling to contain its spread. Currently, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has mounted to 126. While the situation remains tense with shutdowns of schools, colleges, malls and other places of public gatherings, Bollywood producers seem to be lined up to get film titles registered related to Covid-19. A few days ago, we reported that one of the titles that has been registered is 'Corona Pyaar Hai' and we bet it reminds you of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai given that it is built off it. ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’, and Other Bizarre Movie Titles Picked By Production Houses to Cash in on Coronavirus Scare.

Director of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan has now reacted to the film title relating to COVID-19. Roshan seemed irked with the makers for poking fun at the current situation and spoke about the same in an interview with Midday. The director told the news portal, "It’s a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It’s childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. We should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight.”

For the uninitiated, the title was registered by Eros International with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council. Despite it seeming like an obvious take on the Hrithik Roshan starrer (title-wise), Roshan said there's no similarity. The director in the same interview mentioned, "There is no similarity between the two films. Even with regard to the names, their title Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. So, I cannot do anything about it."

With regards to Corona Pyaar Hai, producer Krishika Lulla told TOI, “Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine-tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing.” Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

On a global level, coronavirus seems to be getting out of hand with countries such as France and Italy already on lockdown. Hollywood celebrities too haven't remained immune to this pandemic and famed actors such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba among others have tested positive for coronavirus.